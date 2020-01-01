MC

Matt Czuchry

Dr. Conrad Hawkins

Throughout his 19-year career, Matt Czuchry has been a part of some of television’s most popular and celebrated shows. As just one example, his portrayal of “Cary Agos” on seven seasons of the hit drama “The Good Wife” led Czuchry to win the Entertainment Weekly Best Supporting Actor EWwy Award and receive nominations for three consecutive Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. He is equally well-known for his role as “Logan Huntzberger” on “Gilmore Girls.” This role earned him three TEEN CHOICE Awards. In 2016, Czuchry returned to the beloved series for its reboot, “Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life.”