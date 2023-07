Audio description is the insertion of audio-narrated descriptions of a television program's key visual elements into natural pauses in the program's dialogue, which makes video programming more accessible to individuals who are blind or visually impaired.

Current FOX shows featuring audio description include:

9-1-1

9-1-1: Lone Star

Almost Family

Beat Shazam

Bless the Harts

Bob’s Burgers

Family Guy

Filthy Rich

Flirty Dancing

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell & Back

Hell’s Kitchen

Last Man Standing

Lego Masters

The Masked Singer

MasterChef

MasterChef Jr.

Mental Samurai

The Resident

The Simpsons

WWE Friday Night Smackdown