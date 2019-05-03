Upcoming Games
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed
Tuesday, March 5, 2019
Skip and Shannon debate whether if it’s time for the Lakers to shut down LeBron and give up on the playoff race, and if Kyrie Irving is a lock to leave Boston after his latest tirade. Plus, Stephen Jackson, Vernon Davis and 2 Chainz join the show.
First Things First with Cris Carter and Nick Wright
S2 E46 Tuesday, March 5, 2019
Cris and Nick debate whether the Lakers should shut down LeBron James with the team close to being eliminated from playoff contention, and if Antonio Brown would be a good fit with Jon Gruden and the Oakland Raiders.
