preview: catch up on the entire season now! tile image
Missed any of these unforgettable moments?Catch up on the entire season of THE RESIDENT on FOXNOW or Hulu.

Published 04-17-20 • 1m

cain reunites with an old friend tile image
Justine gets word she might need surgery. An old friend of hers, Cain, will be the surgeon.

Published 04-06-20 • 2m

derek wakes up with one strange complication tile image
Derek wakes up after being taken off the breathing tube but he can’t see.

Published 04-06-20 • 2m

kit tells derek he has to go on a ventilator tile image
Kit tells Derek he has to go on a ventilator indefinitely.

Published 03-24-20 • 2m

cain & kim talk about a deadly fungus tile image
Cain & Kim discuss the consequences of a deadly fungus at the hospital.

Published 03-24-20 • 2m

nic wants isaac to go to the hospital tile image
Nic confronts a patient about smoking & convinces her volunteer friend, Isaac to go see a doctor.

Published 03-24-20 • 1m

devon & nic are concerned about cain's patient tile image
Devon and Nic are concerned about Cain's patient who isn't showing any signs of improvement.

Published 03-13-20 • 2m

bell does another tv appearance tile image
Bell does another guest spot on The Dr. Pierce Show.

Published 03-13-20 • 2m

conrad treats kit's son-in-law tile image
Conrad treats Kit's son-in-law when he comes in for a persistent cough.

Published 03-13-20 • 2m

the team helps a dolly parton performer tile image
Conrad and Irving assess how to treat Joseph Kinney, a Dolly Parton Drag Queen.

Published 03-06-20 • 1m

nic & conrad suspect human trafficking tile image
Nic asks Conrad for help when she suspects one of her patients is being trafficked.

Published 03-06-20 • 2m

conrad & nic celebrate their engagement tile image
Conrad & Nic celebrate their engagement at Dolly Parton-themed drag brunch.

Published 03-06-20 • 1m

what’s next for #conic? tile image
Take a look back at #CoNic as we gear up for their possible long awaited engagement.

Published 02-29-20 • 1m

logan tells conrad red rock is dismantling tile image
Logan informs Conrad that Red Rock is dismantling obstetrics and gynecology.

Published 02-27-20 • 2m

irving proposes to jessica tile image
With the help of the whole team, Irving Proposes to Jessica at work.

Published 02-27-20 • 2m

devon is forced to work tile image
Devon is forced to fill in and miss an important birthday party.

Published 02-27-20 • 2m

happy valentine's day from jane leeves tile image
Happy Valentine's Day from the cast of THE RESIDENT!

Published 02-14-20 • 22s

happy valentine's day from morris chestnut tile image
Happy Valentine's Day from the cast of THE RESIDENT!

Published 02-14-20 • 21s

nic tells cain the institute is not operating tile image
Nic tells Cain they need to hold on the operations as the facility is not operating properly yet.

Published 02-12-20 • 1m

bell gets real on national television tile image
Bell gets real about healthcare on national television but soon finds out bad news about his new product.

Published 02-12-20 • 2m

bell enlists conrad's help tile image
Bell enlists the help of Conrad to help figure out if his supplement caused a patient's death.

Published 02-12-20 • 1m

nic is sick on conrad's first day back tile image
Nic stays home sick on Conrad's first day back at Chastain.

Published 01-24-20 • 1m

conrad is back at chastain tile image
Conrad thinks he has an easy day on his first day back, but the tables soon turn for the worse.

Published 01-24-20 • 2m

cain confronts kim about conrad's return tile image
Cain confronts Logan Kim about Conrad's return to the hospital.

Published 01-24-20 • 1m

conrad brings a friend into the er tile image
Conrad brings a friend into the ER but is soon kicked out.

Published 01-16-20 • 1m

kyle asks nic to pick him up from jail tile image
Kyle asks Nic to pick him up from the police station.

Published 01-16-20 • 1m

conrad has trouble finding a new job tile image
Conrad keeps getting passed over for new jobs and Nic tries to comfort him.

Published 01-16-20 • 1m

princess nadine shows up in the er tile image
Princess Nadine shows up with a head injury.

Published 01-10-20 • 1m

conrad gets a startling phone call tile image
Conrad gets a startling phone call from one of his patients.

Published 01-10-20 • 2m

aj meets andrea for the first time tile image
AJ meets Andrea for the first time, and she makes a move.

Published 01-10-20 • 2m

preview: this is truly a must watch tile image
THE RESIDENT airs TUE at 8/7c, catch up now on FOX NOW or Hulu.

Published 01-09-20 • 1m

devon meets his new interns tile image
Devon, now doctor, meets his new interns.

Published 12-31-19 • 3m

finn wants conrad to go zero g with him tile image
Finn asks Conrad to do a Zero Gravity activity with him.

Published 12-31-19 • 1m

cain tells aj to keep his patient alive tile image
Cain tells AJ to keep his patient alive at all costs.

Published 12-31-19 • 1m

emily's favorite #conic moment tile image
Emily VanCamp talks about her favorite #CoNic moment and working with Matt Czuchry on THE RESIDENT.

Published 12-20-19 • 1m

devon works his last day as an intern tile image
Devon arrives to his last day of work as an intern.

Published 12-11-19 • 2m

dr. bell & voss express concern over cain tile image
Dr. Bell and Voss express serious concern over the way Cain is handling things.

Published 12-11-19 • 1m

mina worries over adaku going into labor tile image
Mina worries over her friend Adaku who is about to go into labor.

Published 12-11-19 • 1m

logan kim & cain tell bell about the lawsuit tile image
Logan Kim and Cain tell Bell that Conrad was named in a lawsuit by a former patient and criminal.

Published 11-26-19 • 2m

conrad lies in his deposition with a former patient tile image
Conrad perjures himself in a deposition with a former patient and tells Nic that Devon is the only one that knows the truth.

Published 11-26-19 • 2m

