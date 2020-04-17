Clips & Extras
Justine gets word she might need surgery. An old friend of hers, Cain, will be the surgeon.
Derek wakes up after being taken off the breathing tube but he can’t see.
Kit tells Derek he has to go on a ventilator indefinitely.
Cain & Kim discuss the consequences of a deadly fungus at the hospital.
Nic confronts a patient about smoking & convinces her volunteer friend, Isaac to go see a doctor.
Devon and Nic are concerned about Cain's patient who isn't showing any signs of improvement.
Conrad treats Kit's son-in-law when he comes in for a persistent cough.
Conrad and Irving assess how to treat Joseph Kinney, a Dolly Parton Drag Queen.
Nic asks Conrad for help when she suspects one of her patients is being trafficked.
Conrad & Nic celebrate their engagement at Dolly Parton-themed drag brunch.
Take a look back at #CoNic as we gear up for their possible long awaited engagement.
Logan informs Conrad that Red Rock is dismantling obstetrics and gynecology.
Nic tells Cain they need to hold on the operations as the facility is not operating properly yet.
Bell gets real about healthcare on national television but soon finds out bad news about his new product.
Bell enlists the help of Conrad to help figure out if his supplement caused a patient's death.
Conrad thinks he has an easy day on his first day back, but the tables soon turn for the worse.
Cain confronts Logan Kim about Conrad's return to the hospital.
Conrad keeps getting passed over for new jobs and Nic tries to comfort him.
Emily VanCamp talks about her favorite #CoNic moment and working with Matt Czuchry on THE RESIDENT.
Dr. Bell and Voss express serious concern over the way Cain is handling things.
Mina worries over her friend Adaku who is about to go into labor.
Logan Kim and Cain tell Bell that Conrad was named in a lawsuit by a former patient and criminal.
Conrad perjures himself in a deposition with a former patient and tells Nic that Devon is the only one that knows the truth.