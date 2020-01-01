BG

Bruce Greenwood

Dr. Randolph Bell

Bruce Greenwood recently re-teamed with writer-director Mike Flanagan for the horror thriller “Dr. Sleep,” based on Stephen King’s New York Times best-selling novel, and sequel to the hit 1977 film “The Shining.” It is slated for a fall 2019 release. In 2018, he was seen in the Academy Award-nominated film “The Post,” directed by Steven Spielberg. He also appeared in the films “Kodachrome” and the critically acclaimed “Gerald’s Game,” an adaptation of Stephen King’s 1992 best-selling novel. Additionally, he appeared in “Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House.” In 2016, Greenwood was featured in “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” as District Attorney Gil Garcetti. He also starred in the television event movie “Dirty Dancing” and appeared in the sci-fi thriller streaming series “Spectral.” In 2015, Greenwood had a recurring role on the critically acclaimed TV drama “Mad Men,” during its final season. His other television credits include “The River,” “A Dog Named Christmas,” the David Milch-produced cable series “John from Cincinnati,” “St. Elsewhere,” “The Larry Sanders Show” and “The Magnificent Ambersons.” Greenwood can also be seen in “Gold,” opposite Matthew McConoughey. In 2015, he portrayed CBS News President Andrew Heyward in “Truth,” Jamie Vanderbilt’s newsroom drama starring Cate Blanchett and Robert Redford. Additionally, his film credits include “Good Kill,” “Elephant Song,” “Endless Love,” “Star Trek Into Darkness,” “Queen of the Night,” “Devil’s Knot,” “Exotica,” “The Sweet Hereafter,” “Flight,” “A Place Beyond the Pines,” “Dinner for Schmucks,” “Mao’s Last Dancer,” “National Treasure: Book of Secrets,” “I’m Not There,” “Thirteen Days,” “Capote,” “I, Robot,” “Being Julia,” “Double Jeopardy,” “Meeks Cutoff,” “Barney’s Version,” “Donovan’s Echo,” “Firehouse Dog,” “Hollywood Homicide,” “The World’s Fastest Indian,” “Eight Below,” “Rules of Engagement,” “Racing Stripes,” “Here on Earth,” “The Lost Son,” “Thick as Thieves,” “Disturbing Behavior,” “Passenger 57” and “Wild Orchid.”