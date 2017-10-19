Presents
NEWThe Simpsons
S29 E4 Treehouse of Horror XXVIIIMaggie's body is overwhelmed by the malice of an ancient demon; in an alternate dimension, Lisa stumbles upon a disturbingly perfect version of her family.
Linda tries impressing the children on Halloween night by going off with them in search of an elusive wolf that has been scaring the town.
LaFrey's boss places the office under lockdown when a dangerous amphibious creature manages to free itself from The Bureau Underground.
Chris receives a special one-dollar bill as a birthday present, but he quickly loses it and the dollar passes into the possession of everybody in Quahog.
Carol and Tandy decide to come up with a plan to make everybody believe that it is safer if they all choose to stay together.
NEWBetter Things
S2 E6 EulogySam demands satisfaction. An FX Original Series, Thursday 10PM on FX.
Jimmy goes out of town for a Romance/Erotica fiction convention while Gretchen throws a divorce party for Lindsay, leading to an unintended deepening of Gretchen's relationship with Boone. An FX Original Series , Wednesday 10PM on FXX.
SERIES PREMIERE
Snowfall
S1 E1
Pilot
South Central street entrepreneur Franklin Saint takes a leap into the cocaine game. Disgruntled CIA officer Teddy McDonald allies with a Contra soldier. Luchador wrestler Gustavo "El Oso" Zapata makes inroads with a Mexican cartel family. An FX Original Series.
SEASON PREMIERE
The Strain
S4 E1 The Worm
Turns
An unexpected guest brings old conflicts to the surface, dividing our heroes, threatening the group's trust. With questionable new intel in hand.
When an attack on a S.H.I.E.L.D. colleague exposes an ever-widening conspiracy, he joins forces with the Black Widow and a new ally, the Falcon,
NEWAmerican Justice
S1 E1 PunishmentAs Jacksonville elects its next State Attorney, detectives respond to a murder scene so brutal it could be punished with death.
Dr. Oakley traps a snarling wolverine to learn more about her ferocious species, but this girl is all bite.
Journey to Argentina's rugged Eastern coast, which is home to some of the world's most spectacular animals.
Is peace merely the absence of war? Morgan Freeman investigates physical barriers and our fear of destruction around the world to find out.
Special
Breaking2
S1 E1
Breaking2
After six months of scientifically advanced training, three of the world's most elite distance runners set out to break the two-hour marathon barrier.
Animation
Family Guy
S16 E1 Emmy-Winning EpisodePeter grows tired of no longer having an Emmy of his own and decides to organize a "For Your Consideration" advertising campaign for "Family Guy."
Bob decides to start serving brunch at Bob's Burgers in order to offer more strict competition against Jimmy Pesto and his pizzeria.
In a world of magic, Marge's mother is transformed into an Ice Walker and must rely on Lisa to use magic to help Homer afford the cure.
SERIES PREMIERE
Archer
S1 E1 Mole
Hunt
Archer goes to great lengths to cover up discrepancies in his ISIS expense account as he attempts to access the agency's mainframe computer.
Comedy
SEASON PREMIEREThe Mick
S2 E1 The HotelMickey and the children are forced to deal with a downgrade in their living arrangement after their spending habits grow out of control.
A genius who believes in the paranormal is partnered up with a cynical former detective after they are recruited by a top secret government agency.
SEASON PREMIERE
Better Things
S2 E1
September
Sam has people over. An FX Original Series, Thursday 10PM on FX.
Drama
The Gifted
S1 E1 eXposedA suburban couple is forced to flee from a hostile government after their teenage children begin to show they possess certain powers.
SEASON PREMIERE
Empire
S4 E1 Noble
Memory
In celebration of Empire’s 20th Anniversary, Lucious makes his first public appearance since the explosion in Las Vegas, but still has no memory.
Star is determined to let the group know their album still has a release date.
After the surprising results of the 2016 presidential election, a fearful woman's phobias begin to resurface. An FX Original Series, Tuesdays 10PM.
Four young British ISIS recruits are excited to begin their new lives in Syria, but are soon confronted with the harsh realities of life in The State.
Unscripted
SEASON PREMIEREHell's Kitchen
S17 E1 All-Stars ArriveSixteen All-Stars come back for a second chance to prove they have the skills to earn the head chef position at one of Gordon's Las Vegas restaurants.
Series Premiere
Beat Shazam
S1 E1 Episode
One
For one million dollars, how fast can you name the song?
As individuals and nations struggle with the concept of freedom, Morgan Freeman travels the world to question whether we will all ever be truly free.
SEASON PREMIERE
MasterChef
S8 E1 Battle for a White Apron, Pt.
1
Forty new home cooks go on a journey to Los Angeles in the hopes of competing in the White Apron challenge.
In 1991, Princess Diana recorded interviews about her life. This is her side of the story.
Movies
MOVIEKingsman: The Secret Service
Starring Colin Firth, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Caine, Taron Egerton, Mark Strong, Sofia BoutellaA suave veteran British spy recruits an unrefined but promising street kid into his super-secret espionage agency's ultra-competitive training program – just as a global threat emerges.
Peter Parker is embracing Spider-Man and all that comes with being the hero. Peter realizes that his enemies all have one thing in common – Oscorp.
Peter Parker is trying to sort out who he is while also tackling amazing super-human crises as his alter-ego, Spider-Man.
Paul Blart receives an invitation to a security officers' convention in Las Vegas, so he begins to believe his luck is about to change.
The penguins from Madagascar must join forces with an elite undercover animal espionage organization.
Halloween
The Exorcist
S2 E1 JanusFather Tomas and Marcus Keane investigate a troubled woman in Montana while Tomas continues his exorcist training.
New Episodes
NEWBob's Burgers
S8 E3 The Wolf of Wharf StreetLinda tries impressing the children on Halloween night by going off with them in search of an elusive wolf that has been scaring the town.
New Season Available
Star
S2 E1 The Winner Takes It AllStar is determined to let the group know their album still has a release date.
SEASON PREMIERE
Empire
S4 E1 Noble
Memory
