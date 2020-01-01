MJW

Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Dr. AJ Austin

Malcolm-Jamal Warner ﬁrst rose to national prominence by starring on “The Cosby Show,” for which he received an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Warner most recently starred in the drama series “Ten Days in the Valley,” opposite Kyra Sedgwick. Prior to that, he was featured in the award-winning series “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” His additional television credits include “Sneaky Pete,” “Major Crimes,” “Suits,” “American Horror Story: Freak Show,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “Community,” “The Michael J. Fox Show,” “Hawthorne,” “The Cleaner” and “Dexter.” In 2011, Warner produced, directed and starred in the original cable series “Reed Between the Lines.” As a seasoned director, Warner has worked on a number of television series, including the comedy series “Malcolm & Eddie” (which he also produced), “The Cosby Show,” “All That,” “Keenan & Kel,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Sesame Street” and the AIDS awareness video “Time Out: The Truth about HIV, AIDS, and You,” which earned him the NAACP “Key of Life” Image Award. On the film front, Warner has appeared in “Drop Zone,” “Fools Gold,” “Restaurant,” “A Fare to Remember,” “The List,” “Muted,” “You Can’t Hear Me” and “Wannabe.” Additionally, he produced “This Old Man,” which received critical acclaim on the festival circuit. On stage, Warner has starred in the Off-Broadway plays “Three Ways Home,” “Cryin’ Shame,” for which he received the NAACP Theater Award for Best Supporting Actor, “Freefall,” "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner” and “A Midsummer Nights’ Dream.” He also received critical acclaim for the West Coast debut of his one-man theatrical production of “Love and Other Social Issues.” In addition to acting and directing, Warner is a poet and a bass player. In 2015, he won a Grammy Award for Best Traditional R&B Performance as a Featured Performer. His independently distributed CDs include “The Miles Long Mix Tape,” “Love and Other Social Issues” and “Selﬂess.”