MD

Manish Dayal

Dr. Devon Pravesh

A talented actor and burgeoning director, Manish Dayal appears in the upcoming streaming film “Holidate,” directed by John Whitesell, and starring Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey. He is also developing the feature “Stringer,” based on Anjan Sundaram’s memoir, “Stringer: A Reporter’s Journey into the Congo.” Dayal is perhaps best known for his starring role opposite Helen Mirren in “The Hundred-Foot Journey,” directed by Lasse Hallström and produced by Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey. He also appeared in “Viceroy’s House,” alongside Gillian Anderson, Hugh Bonneville and Michael Gambon. Dayal made his directorial debut with the short film “Fifteen Years Later.” He also stars in the film, opposite Matt McGorry and Rachel Brosnahan. On television, he has appeared in notable roles in “Halt and Catch Fire” and “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Additional credits include “90210,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “The Good Wife,” “Rubicon” and “Switched at Birth.”