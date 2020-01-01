ZC

Zach Cherry

Wolf

Zach Cherry appeared in “I Feel Bad,” a network comedy series executive-produced by Amy Poehler, and the thriller series “You,” from executive producer Greg Berlanti. On the film side, he starred in Stephen Soderbergh’s thriller, “Unsane,” opposite Claire Foy; “An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn,” with Aubrey Plaza and Craig Robinson; and “Irreplaceable You,” alongside Gugu Mbatha Raw. Other TV credits include recurring roles on Stephen Colbert’s animated series for cable, “Our Cartoon President”; “Crashing”; and “Search Party.”