Joy Osmanski appeared on the FOX comedy “The Loop,” and has had recurring roles on several television shows, including “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Santa Clarita Diet” and “The Fosters.” She recently appeared on “Shameless,” “Will & Grace” and “The Good Doctor.” She will next be seen in a recurring role on the upcoming series “Stargirl.” In addition to her television work, Osmanski performs theater in and around Los Angeles. She has worked with the Mark Taper Forum, La Jolla Playhouse and Chalk Repertory Theater. When she isn’t busy on camera, in a sound booth or on stage, Osmanski can be found spending time with her husband and three children, caring for their beehives and cultivating their own honey.