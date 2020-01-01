RL

Riki Lindhome

Kimberly

Riki Lindhome co-created and starred in the cable show “Another Period,” which ran for three seasons. She is also one half of “Garfunkel and Oates,” the musical comedy duo she created with Kate Micucci. Garfunkel and Oates had a critically acclaimed self-titled cable show in 2014, and have appeared on “The Tonight Show,” “Conan” and “The Late Show with Seth Meyers,” among others. Their streaming comedy special, “Trying to be Special,” was nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics. Lindhome also wrote and developed the half-hour single-camera comedy pilot “Tails,” with producer Amy Poehler. As an actress, Lindhome has been seen in various films, such as “Under the Silverlake,” “Hell Baby,” “Much Ado about Nothing,” “Last House on the Left,” “Fun Size” and “Million Dollar Baby.” She also has appeared in several TV shows, including “New Girl,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Modern Family” and “Enlightened.” Lindhome most recently was seen in director Rian Johnson’s feature, “Knives Out,” alongside Daniel Craig, Chris Evans and Jamie Lee Curtis. She will be seen next in director Jim Cummings’ feature, “The Werewolf.”