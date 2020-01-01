BS

Betsy Sodaro

Bex

Betsy Sodaro is an actor and comedian who came out of the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater in Los Angeles. She's appeared in many television shows, including the cable series “Big Time in Hollywood, FL” and “Another Period,” as well as network comedies “Superstore” and “Dr. Ken.” Sodaro also starred in “Animal Practice” and Chuck Lorre's “Disjointed.” Her voice can be heard on many animated shows, including “All Hail King Julien” and “Human Kind Of.” On the feature side, Sodaro has appeared in supporting roles in “Monsters University,” the Aubrey Plaza-starring indie “The To Do List” and Gus Van Sant's “Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot.” She can be seen in the upcoming indie feature “Action #1.”