Check the box to Opt Out of the “Sale” of your Personal Information related to tailored advertising on this site. To Opt Out of the “Sale” of your Personal Information related to tailored advertising on other sites, follow the instructions for Other Sites below.

We and our advertising partners collect certain information, including cookies and similar information stored on your browsers, advertising identifiers on your mobile devices, and/or the IP address of your devices when you visit our sites or use our apps. We and our partners use that information to deliver online advertisements to you on your devices and tailor those ads to your interests. Such sharing may be considered a “Sale” under the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). The CCPA provides a right to opt out of the “Sale” of personal information.

Fox Entertainment Sites

If you wish to opt out of the “Sale” of your information in connection with tailored advertising that appears primarily on Fox Entertainment’s websites, check the box above.

Other Sites

To also opt out of the “Sale” of your information related to tailored advertising on other sites, please visit http://optout.aboutads.info/#/ or http://optout.networkadvertising.org/# and follow the instructions.



Digital advertising companies have not yet adopted a single method for opting out of “Sales” under the CCPA. In the event that you opt out of the “Sale” of your information, but do not opt out of interest-based advertising more generally on other websites and apps you visit, you may still receive ads tailored to your interests based upon personal information not “Sold” by us, but “Sold” by other sources from which you have not opted out.

Please note that opting out does not mean that you will stop seeing all ads. And after opting out of the “Sale” of your personal information as described above, you may still see interest-based ads. Because interest-based advertising relies on cookies and other similar technologies, opting out needs to be controlled at the device and/or browser level. To learn more about interest-based advertising across other websites and apps, and your additional choices for opting out of interest-based advertising, please visit http://optout.aboutads.info/#/ or http://optout.networkadvertising.org/#.

For mobile and connected TV apps, please visit the Do Not Sell section in Account/Settings for more information and to exercise your choices. To learn more about our information practices, please see our Privacy Policy.