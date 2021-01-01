KRAPOPOLIS is an animated comedy set in mythical ancient Greece from creator Dan Harmon. Centered on a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters that tries to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other. KRAPOPOLIS will serve as the first-ever animated series curated entirely on the Blockchain, as FOX and Bento Box enter the NFT business. The company will launch a dedicated marketplace for KRAPOPOLIS that will curate and sell digital goods, ranging from NFTs of one-of-a-kind character and background art and GIFs, as well as tokens that provide exclusive social experiences to engage and reward super fans.