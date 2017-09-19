Season 14

S14 E14 Top 4 Perform
As the final 4 competitors continue to show off their incredible skills, they remain wary of elimination.

Aired 9-19-17 • TV-PG DL

S14 E13 Top 6 Perform
The six remaining participants have another opportunity to prove their skills and talents before the judges!

Aired 9-12-17 • TV-PG DL

S14 E12 Top 7 Perform
The seven remaining participants have another opportunity to prove their skills and talents before the judges!

Aired 9-5-17 • TV-PG DL

S14 E11 Top 8 Perform
Each dancer has another opportunity to impress the judges and fight for the nation’s vote before some are cut each week.

Aired 8-29-17 • TV-14 DL

S14 E10 Top 9 Perform
Each dancer has another opportunity to impress the judges and fight for the nation’s vote before one must say goodbye.

Aired 8-22-17 • TV-14 DL

S14 E9 Top 10 Perform Pt. 2
After the Top 10 competed for the nation's vote, one dancer must head home. Find out who will make it into the Top Nine!

Aired 8-15-17 • TV-14 DL

S14 E8 Top 10 Perform Pt. 1
After making it through the auditions and cutthroat Academy rounds, the Top 10 are revealed and get to perform LIVE for the first time on stage.

Aired 8-8-17 • TV-PG DL

S14 E7 Academy Week #3
“The Academy” comes to an end after a challenging callbacks round that featured tough choreography and incredible performances from dancers.

Aired 8-1-17 • TV-14 DL

S14 E6 Academy Week #2
Some of the most talented dancers from across the United States continue to strive to be chosen by the judges for a coveted spot in the Top 10.

Aired 7-25-17 • TV-14 DLS

S14 E5 Academy Week #1
The contestants chosen for "The Academy" callback rounds return before the judges to earn their chance for a position in the Top 10.

Aired 7-17-17 • TV-14 DLS

S14 E4 New York Auditions #2
The New York auditions continue as the judges search for the best dancers in the nation.

Aired 7-10-17 • TV-14 DLS

S14 E3 New York Auditions #1
The judges head to New York to see what kind of talent the east coast has to offer as they continue their search for the best dancers in the nation.

Aired 6-26-17 • TV-14 DL

S14 E2 Los Angeles Auditions #2
The second part of the auditions continue in Los Angeles as the judges search for the best dancers in the nation.

Aired 6-19-17 • TV-14 DL

SEASON PREMIERE
S14 E1 Los Angeles Auditions #1
Some of the most talented dancers in the United States compete for a chance to earn a spot at "The Academy" callback in Los Angles.

Aired 6-12-17 • TV-14 DL