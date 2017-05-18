MasterChef Junior

S5 E14 The Semi Finals
The Top Four are in for a sweet challenge, as they recreate a chocolate molten lava cake to perfection.

Aired 5-18-17 • TV-PG L

S5 E13 Pop-Up Restaurant
The remaining young cooks must prepare dishes for food critics, chefs and journalists at a temporary pop-up restaurant on the California coast.

Aired 5-11-17 • TV-PG

S5 E12 Junior Edition: The Muppets Take MASTERCHEF
The young cooks face an elimination challenge and welcome two surprise guests who will join in the fun – Miss Piggy and Swedish Chef!

Aired 5-4-17 • TV-PG

S5 An Extra Serving
Gordon Ramsay hosts a one-hour special highlighting MASTERCHEF JUNIOR’s greatest moments!

Aired 4-27-17 • TV-PG

S5 E11 Tag Team
The junior home cooks are given a mystery box challenge where they must cook a meal of their choice, which draws inspiration from their families.

Aired 4-20-17 • TV-PG

S5 E10 Winter Wonderland
In the first challenge, the young chefs are split into teams of two and must replicate a gingerbread house

Aired 4-13-17 • TV-PG L

S5 E9 Scouts Honor
The top 12 junior home cooks take their talents to the great outdoors to cook for America's Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts.

Aired 4-6-17 • TV-PG

S5 E8 Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner
Guest judge Richard Blais arrives at the kitchen; the judges bring back the six children who were sent home for another chance to reenter the competition

Aired 3-30-17 • TV-PG

S5 E7 Pie-Eyed
Guest judge Richard Blais joins to watch the top 12 junior chefs team up in groups of three to make as many pies as possible in 10 minutes

Aired 3-23-17 • TV-PG

S5 E6 A Presidential Mystery Box
The Top 14 receive a mystery box challenge inspired by the White House garden from former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Aired 3-16-17 • TV-14

S5 E5 Kitchen Emergency
The Top 16 cooks are pitting against each other in their first team challenge in which they must feed emergency first responders.

Aired 3-9-17 • TV-14

S5 E4 Batter Hurry Up
The Top 18 return to the kitchen to face off in two challenges

Aired 3-2-17 • TV-14

S5 E3 Just Like Gordon
The Top 20 chefs are put to the test of the season's first mystery box challenge!

Aired 2-23-17 • TV-14

S5 E2 Quest for the Apron, Pt. 2
The remaining junior chefs compete for the final 12 spots in the Top 20 making dishes ranging from cupcakes, to steak and lobster.

Aired 2-16-17 • TV-14