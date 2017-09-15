Beat Shazam

fox

Season 1

S1 E13 Episode Thirteen
Twin brothers from the city of Chicago, best friends from Chattanooga, Tenn., and a mother-daughter team from San Antonio compete for the grand prize!

Aired 9-8-17 • TV-PG DL

S1 E12 Episode Twelve
Jamie Foxx hosts a team of wedding DJs from Philadelphia, cousins from Los Angeles, and New York teachers competing for One Million Dollars.

Aired 8-25-17 • TV-PG DL

S1 E11 Episode Eleven
Jamie Foxx hosts Texas cowboys, childhood friends from Phoenix, and a mother-daughter team from New York competing for One Million Dollars.

Aired 8-18-17 • TV-PG DL

S1 E10 Episode Ten
Jamie Foxx hosts Massachusetts police, Nashville teachers, and a New York Aunt and her niece competing for One Million Dollars.

Aired 8-11-17 • TV-PG DL

S1 E9 Episode Nine
Aired 8-4-17 • TV-PG DL

S1 E8 Episode Eight
Aired 7-28-17 • TV-PG DL

S1 E7 Episode Seven
Aired 7-21-17 • TV-PG DL

S1 E6 Episode Six
Mariah Carey makes an appearance as Jamie Foxx hosts teams of two who battle against the clock and against the popular music app Shazam.

Aired 7-13-17 • TV-PG DL

S1 E5 Episode Five
Aired 6-29-17 • TV-PG DL

S1 E3 Episode Three
BEAT SHAZAM is the new interactive game show that pits teams against the clock and each other as they try to identify the biggest hit songs of all time.

Aired 6-9-17 • TV-PG DL

S1 E2 Episode Two
For one million dollars, how fast can you name the song?

Aired 6-2-17 • TV-PG DL

Series Premiere
S1 E1 Episode One
For one million dollars, how fast can you name the song?

Aired 5-25-17 • TV-PG D