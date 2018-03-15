Video Poster

9-1-1

fox
S1 E9 Trapped
First responders rush to save a homeless man who was crushed inside a garbage truck and a mother and son who were caught in a crashed elevator.

Aired 3-15-18 • TV-14 DLV

S1 E8 Karma's A Bitch
An unremorseful widow, an unsuspecting thief and an arrogant fitness club owner receive a taste of karma.

Aired 3-8-18 • TV-14 DLV

S1 E7 Full Moon (Creepy AF)
The crew receives peculiar calls during the full moon as Athena looks into a possible home invasion and deals with a rabid criminal.

Aired 3-1-18 • TV-14 DLSV

S1 E6 Heartbreaker
A surprise marriage proposal on Valentine's Day ends with dangerous consequences.

Aired 2-8-18 • TV-14 DLV

S1 E5 Point of Origin
The crew responds to an emergency at an Indian wedding.

Aired 2-1-18 • TV-14 DLV

S1 E4 Worst Day Ever
Bobby and the team race to save the survivors on a deadly plane crash while Athena attempts to control the panic and chaos that ensues at the airport.

Aired 1-25-18 • TV-14 LV

S1 E3 Next of Kin
Lives hang in the balance while Bobby and his team answer an emergency at a child's birthday party, which causes one of their own to suffer an accident.

Aired 1-18-18 • TV-14 DLV

S1 E2 Let Go
A malfunctioning roller coaster at an amusement park puts several lives in potential danger.

Aired 1-11-18 • TV-14 DLSV

SERIES PREMIERE
S1 E1 Pilot
Emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.

Aired 1-4-18 • TV-14 DLSV