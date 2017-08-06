Audio Description

Audio description is the insertion of audio-narrated descriptions of a television program's key visual elements into natural pauses in the program's dialogue, which makes video programming more accessible to individuals who are blind or visually impaired. 

Current FOX shows featuring audio description include: 24 LegacyAmerican GritBeat ShazamBobs BurgersBrooklyn Nine-Nine, Empire, ExorcistFamily Guy, Ghosted, The GiftedGothamHell's KitchenHotel Hell, Hypnotize MeKicking ScreamingThe Last Man on EarthLethal WeaponLove ConnectionLuciferMasterchefMasterchef JuniorThe MickMy Kitchen RulesNew GirlThe OrvillePrison BreakShots FiredShowtime at the ApolloThe SimpsonsSo You Think You Can DanceStarSuperhuman, and The X Files.