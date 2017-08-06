Audio description is the insertion of audio-narrated descriptions of a television program's key visual elements into natural pauses in the program's dialogue, which makes video programming more accessible to individuals who are blind or visually impaired.

Current FOX shows featuring audio description include: 24 Legacy, American Grit, Beat Shazam, Bobs Burgers, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Empire, Exorcist, Family Guy, Ghosted, The Gifted, Gotham, Hell's Kitchen, Hotel Hell, Hypnotize Me, Kicking Screaming, The Last Man on Earth, Lethal Weapon, Love Connection, Lucifer, Masterchef, Masterchef Junior, The Mick, My Kitchen Rules, New Girl, The Orville, Prison Break, Shots Fired, Showtime at the Apollo, The Simpsons, So You Think You Can Dance, Star, Superhuman, and The X Files.

