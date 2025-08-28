WE LIVE FOR · LIVE
Frequently Asked Questions
FOX One is a brand-new streaming service from FOX, launching on August 21. It's perfect if you've cut the cable cord or never had cable at all. FOX One brings all your favorite FOX channels together—like FOX News, FOX Sports, FOX Weather, FS1, FS2, FOX Business, FOX Deportes, Big Ten Network (B1G), local FOX stations, FOX Network, and FOX Nation — all in one place.
You can stream FOX One live or watch your favorite shows on-demand. It costs $19.99 a month, or you can save with an annual subscription for $199.99. FOX Nation fans can even bundle it with FOX One for $24.99 a month, or save more with the annual bundle option.
You can skip the search and cut down on aimless scrolling with personalized content from FOX One.
For updates and more info, check out www.FOXOne.com.
Minimum supported devices and operating systems for FOX One:
- Apple TV (tvOS): tvOS 17.0
- Roku: Roku OS 11.0
- Android TV/Google TV: Android 6.0
- Fire TV: FireOS 6.0
- Samsung Smart TV (Tizen models 2019+): Chromium 64 & Edge 79
- Vizio Smart TV (2016+): Chromium 64 & Edge 79
- LG Smart TV (2020+): Chromium 64 & Edge 79
- Android mobile: Android 7 (Nougat) / Android Version 21+
- iOS mobile: iOS 16+
- Xbox: Series S, Series X
- Prime Video Channel
Yes! FOX One includes access to live content, and allows you to record live TV to watch later.
FOX One offers annual and monthly subscriptions, plus add-ons. Some plans include a free trial at signup.
To start your 7-day free trial:
- Go to fox.com and select “TRY 7 DAYS FREE”
- Choose a plan that includes a free trial (note: not all plans have a trial).
- Create your FOX One account with a username and password.
- Add your payment method—you won’t be charged until the trial ends.
- Cancel any time during the trial from the Manage Subscription page.
If you already have a FOX Nation subscription, you can keep watching just like you always have—either online at foxnation.com or in the FOX Nation App on all your favorite devices. Plus, you can now log in to your existing FOX Nation account right through FOX One. Want to subscribe to FOX Nation? You can do that directly from FOX One, whether you’d like it on its own or bundled with other great FOX One content.
Using FOX One with your TV provider is easy! Here's how to get started, depending on the device you're using:
On fox.com:
- Click TV Provider at the top of the page.
- Search and select your provider from the list.
- Sign in with your provider username and password.
- Once you're signed in, you'll be automatically redirected back to fox.com.
On mobile apps:
- Tap Connect TV Provider in the app
- Find and select your TV provider.
- Enter your username and password on your provider's site.
- After signing in, you'll return automatically to the FOX One app.
On Living Room apps (Smart TVs, Roku, etc.):
- Select Connect Provider in the app.
- Follow the simple instructions displayed on your screen.
- After signing in through your provider, you'll automatically be signed into your device.
- Now you're ready to start watching!