Holmes (she/they) is a comedian, improviser, actor and writer born and raised in multiple states (scary they have no hometown). In addition to starring in WELCOME TO FLATCH, Holmes also co-hosts the live show “At What Cost” with Caleb Hearon, which has toured all over the country. Pre-pandemic, she improvised weekly at iO in Chicago as a part of "Mothership” and LGBTQIA+ group “Dreamboat.”