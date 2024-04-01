Home
Sports
Local
News
Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
We Are Family
Series Premieres Wednesday January, 3
The first three celebrity reveals hit the stage.
Season 1 (1 Episode) • Drama • TV-PG
Start Watching S1 E1
Watchlist
Season 1
NEW
S1 E1 Family Reunion
The first three celebrity reveals hit the stage.
Aired 1-4-24 • TV-PG
Clips & Extras
1:41
We Are Family Official Trailer
Anthony Anderson and his mother put contestants to the test by challenging them to try and guess which celebrity is related to the performer on the stage.
Aired 12-4-23 • TV-PG
Links
About the Show
About the Show
Anthony Anderson and his mother,...
Meet the Cast
See All
Anthony Anderson
Anthony Anderson
FOX
Entertainment
We Are Family
Season 1