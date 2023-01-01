Anthony Anderson and his mother, Doris Bowman, host this music-centric competition showcasing the non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets with their hidden famous family member. “We Are Family” features a studio audience entirely composed of 100 contestants playing through multiple rounds of clues and gameplay to win up to $150,000 each by correctly guessing which celebrity the performer is related to before they are revealed. Featured celebrities range from musicians and professional athletes to actors and beyond.