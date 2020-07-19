Watters' World

Watters' WorldWatters' World

foxnation
How much do you know about America? Jesse Watters travels our beautiful country in pursuit of the best banter when it comes to politics, social and current events, and the vital importance of American history and...
Seasons 8 (5 Episodes) • News, Reality, Primetime Favorites, Weekend Shows

Latest Episodes

Links

About the Show

About the Show

How much do you know about America? Jesse Watters travels our beautiful country in pursuit of the best banter when it comes to politics, social and current events, and the vital importance of American history and patriotism. How much do you know about our Founding Fathers? How much do you know about the American dream, cultural icons, and why do we as a nation celebrate certain American holidays? It's brainpower, laughs, and Jesse! It's Watters' World...and you're in it!

;

How to watch on FOX NOW?

Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
How To Watch
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
  1. FOX
  2. News
  3. Watters' World