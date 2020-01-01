RT

Robin Thicke

Robin Thicke is a five-time Grammy Award nominee, Diamond-selling performer, actor, entrepreneur and philanthropist. Since the launch of his solo career in 2003, after writing for everyone from Christina Aguilera to P!nk, he quietly emerged as one of R&B’s most identifiable, irresistible and inimitable talents. Notching multiple Gold and Platinum certifications and consecutive Top-5 bows on the Billboard Top 200, he ascended to a commercial and creative high watermark in 2013 on his sixth album, “Blurred Lines.” The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200, while the RIAA Diamond-certified single “Blurred Lines” continued its 12-week reign atop the Billboard Top 100, scoring the highest audience ever recorded and breaking records by climbing to No. 1 on five radio charts simultaneously. Between sold-out shows, he has collaborated with everyone from Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne to Nas and Kendrick Lamar. Earlier this year, Thicke released the single “That’s What Love Can Do.”
