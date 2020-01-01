JM

Jenny McCarthy

Jenny McCarthy is a comedian, actress, host, best-selling author and spokeswoman. She currently hosts her own talk show, “The Jenny McCarthy Show,” on Sirius XM recently celebrating five years on air. McCarthy previously co-hosted “The View,” executive-produced and starred in “Donnie Loves Jenny” and hosted late-night talk show “The Jenny McCarthy Show.” Her comedy special, “Dirty Sexy Funny,” continues to tour the country. A New York Times best-selling author, McCarthy has written eight books, and is a spokesperson for major international brands.