Will Forte has established himself as one of the most versatile actors in film and television. Forte is known for his eight seasons on “Saturday Night Live” and for his starring role in the feature film adaptation of “MacGruber,” for which he co-wrote the script with Jorma Taccone and John Solomon. He starred in FOX’s “The Last Man on Earth” and was nominated for a 2016 Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, and in 2015, he was nominated in two Emmy Award categories: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. He also starred in the Academy Award- and Golden Globe nominated 2014 film “Nebraska.” Most recently, Forte was seen in the streaming series “Flipped,” and was heard as the voice of characters in “Scoob!” and “The Willoughbys.”