Dulcé Sloan is one of the sharpest and fastest-rising voices in comedy. She was included in Variety’s prestigious Top 10 Comedians To Watch list, SLiNK Magazine crowned her the New Queen of Comedy and Rolling Stone hailed her as one of the 10 Comedians You Need To Know. In October 2019, Sloan’s stand-up special premiered, with The New York Times including the half-hour in their Best Comedy of 2019 roundup. Sloan is a favorite on the comedy festival circuit, with appearances at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival, The Melbourne Comedy Festival and the Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver installments of the Just For Laughs Festival. She tours nationally and internationally, performing her signature stand-up to sold-out audiences at clubs and theaters across the country.

Sloan has been a correspondent on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” since 2017. Her segments, including “New York Fashion Week: Where Cultural Appropriation Never Goes Out of Style” and “Dumb Solutions to Policing Problems,” have garnered millions of views. In 2020, she starred alongside Malin Akerman, Alec Baldwin and Bella Thorne in the action-comedy feature “Chick Fight.” Additionally, Sloan launched her podcast, “That Black Ass Show,” on Starburns Audio in April 2020. Every Wednesday, Sloan talks to special guests to celebrate some of America’s iconic black shows that have and continue to shape the world. From ’90s classics such as “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” and “Martin,” to modern shows like “Insecure” and “Atlanta,” Sloan does a deep dive into the shows’ origin, classic moments and fun facts that everyone can enjoy.

Sloan currently can be seen in the four-part cable series “Black Women Own the Conversation,” in which black women come to together to talk about the issues that are important to them. In addition to “The Daily Show,” she has made multiple appearances as a correspondent on “E! News Daily.” She also has been featured on several fan-favorite comedy series, including “This Week at the Comedy Cellar,” “Conan,” “Inside Jokes,” “Comedy Knockout” and “Acting Out.” Sloan also was a cast member on the FOX pilot “Type-A,” opposite Eva Longoria; and the Amy Poehler project “Dumb Prince.”