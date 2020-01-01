Jenny Slate is a stand-up comedian, actress, author and creator. Her debut original comedy special, “Stage Fright,” was nominated for a Critics Choice Award for Best Comedy Special. She is well known for her critically acclaimed role in the film “Obvious Child,” for which she won the Critics Choice Award for Best Actress in a Comedy. She co-created and voices internet favorite “Marcel The Shell With Shoes On,” and also is well known for her voice-acting in “The Secret Life of Pets,” “Zootopia,” BOB’S BURGERS and many others.

As an author, Slate co-created The New York Times best-selling children’s book series “Marcel The Shell With Shoes On,” as well as the short film series, which has been viewed over 30 million times. Slate’s latest book, “Little Weirds,” released by the Hachette Book Group and excerpted in The New Yorker twice, is a critically acclaimed collection of non-fiction, personal pieces, which became an instant New York Times best-seller. Slate is a graduate of Columbia University.