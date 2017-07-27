“TEEN CHOICE 2018” TURNS UP THE HEAT WITH FIRST WAVE OF NOMINEES

Vote for Favorite Nominees at TeenChoice.com and on Twitter Through June 19

Celebration Airs LIVE from The Forum, Sunday, August 12, on FOX

TEEN CHOICETM 2018, the summer’s hottest LIVE show, is back with a brand-new wave of nominees.

“Avengers: Infinity War” leads the TEEN CHOICE 2018 film category with seven nominations, followed by “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “Black Panther” with six nods each. “The Greatest Showman,” “A Wrinkle in Time” and “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” earned five nominations each. Leading the television category with five nods each are “Riverdale” and “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments,” followed by “Stranger Things” and “The Flash,” with four nominations. Musical artists Cardi B, Drake, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift top the music category with three nominations each. Host(s), performers, presenters and additional nominees will be announced soon.

Voting is officially open as of 9:00 AM PT today through Tuesday, June 19, at 9:00 AM PT via TeenChoice.com and Twitter. Fans are allowed 10 votes per category, per day, per platform user ID, for their favorite TEEN CHOICE 2018 Wave One nominees. Vote via Twitter by tweeting a category hashtag (please see below) with the nominee’s name (either @nominee, or if the nominee does not have a Twitter account, use #nominee). You may only vote for one TEEN CHOICE 2018 nominee per Tweet.

For voting rules and more information, visit Rules and FAQs.

Celebrate this year’s top teen icons in television, music, film, sports, comedy and digital when the choicest, star-studded two-hour event airs LIVE from the Forum in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, Aug. 12 (8:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed) on FOX.

Following are “Wave One” categories and nominees for TEEN CHOICE 2018:

MOVIES

Choice Action Movie (#ChoiceActionMovie)

Avengers: Infinity War

Justice League

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Pacific Rim Uprising

Tomb Raider

Choice Action Movie Actor (#ChoiceActionMovieActor)

Chris Evans - Avengers: Infinity War

Dylan O'Brien - Maze Runner: Death Cure

Henry Cavill – Justice League

John Boyega – Pacific Rim Uprising

Tom Holland - Avengers: Infinity War

Robert Downey Jr. - Avengers: Infinity War

Choice Action Movie Actress (#ChoiceActionMovieActress)

Alicia Vikander – Tomb Raider

Amy Adams – Justice League

Elizabeth Olsen - Avengers: Infinity War

Gal Gadot – Justice League

Scarlett Johansson - Avengers: Infinity War

Zoe Saldana - Avengers: Infinity War

Choice Sci-Fi Movie (#ChoiceSciFiMovie)

Black Panther

Blade Runner 2049

Rampage

Ready Player One

Thor: Ragnarok

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActor)

Chadwick Boseman -Black Panther

Chris Hemsworth -Thor: Ragnarok

Dwayne Johnson - Rampage

Mark Ruffalo – Thor: Ragnarok

Ryan Gosling - Blade Runner 2049

Tye Sheridan – Ready Player One

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActress)

Danai Gurira – Black Panther

Letitia Wright – Black Panther

Lupita Nyong'o - Black Panther

Naomie Harris - Rampage

Olivia Cooke – Ready Player One

Tessa Thompson - Thor: Ragnarok

Choice Fantasy Movie (#ChoiceFantasyMovie)

A Wrinkle in Time

Coco

Peter Rabbit

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Choice Fantasy Movie Actor (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActor)

Anthony Gonzalez - Coco

Gael García Bernal- Coco

James Corden- Peter Rabbit

John Boyega- Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Mark Hamill - Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Oscar Isaac – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Choice Fantasy Movie Actress (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActress)

Carrie Fisher - Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Daisy Ridley- Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Mindy Kaling – A Wrinkle in Time

Oprah Winfrey – A Wrinkle in Time

Reese Witherspoon – A Wrinkle in Time

Storm Reid – A Wrinkle in Time

Choice Drama Movie (#ChoiceDramaMovie)

A Quiet Place

Midnight Sun

Murder on the Orient Express

The Greatest Showman

Truth or Dare

Wonder

Choice Drama Movie Actor (#ChoiceDramaMovieActor)

Hugh Jackman – The Greatest Showman

Jacob Tremblay – Wonder

Leslie Odom Jr - Murder on the Orient Express

Patrick Schwarzenegger – Midnight Sun

Timothee Chalamet - Lady Bird

Zac Efron – The Greatest Showman

Choice Drama Movie Actress (#ChoiceDramaMovieActress)

Bella Thorne -Midnight Sun

Daisy Ridley -Murder on the Orient Express

Julia Roberts - Wonder

Lucy Hale - Truth or Dare

Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird

Zendaya - The Greatest Showman

Choice Comedy Movie (#ChoiceComedyMovie)

Daddy’s Home 2

I Feel Pretty

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Love, Simon

Overboard

Pitch Perfect 3

Choice Comedy Movie Actor (#ChoiceComedyMovieActor)

Dwayne Johnson – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Eugenio Derbez - Overboard

Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Kevin Hart – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Mark Wahlberg – Daddy’s Home 2

Will Ferrell – Daddy’s Home 2

Choice Comedy Movie Actress (#ChoiceComedyMovieActress)

Amy Schumer - I Feel Pretty

Anna Faris - Overboard

Anna Kendrick - Pitch Perfect 3

Hailee Steinfeld - Pitch Perfect 3

Karen Gillan - Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Rebel Wilson - Pitch Perfect 3

TELEVISION

Choice Drama TV Show (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)

Empire

Famous in Love

Riverdale

Star

The Fosters

This is Us

Choice Drama TV Actor (#ChoiceDramaTVShowActor)

Cole Sprouse-Riverdale

Freddie Highmore - The Good Doctor

Jesse Williams - Grey's Anatomy

Jussie Smollett- Empire

KJ Apa - Riverdale

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

Choice Drama TV Actress (#ChoiceDramaTVShowActress)

Bella Thorne- Famous in Love

Camila Mendes -Riverdale

Chrissy Metz – This Is Us

Lili Reinhart -Riverdale

Maia Mitchell – The Fosters

Ryan Destiny - Star

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow)

iZombie

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Stranger Things

Supernatural

The 100

The Originals

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor)

Bob Morley- The 100

Dominic Sherwood - Shadowhunters:The Mortal Instruments

Finn Woldhard -Stranger Things

Gaten Matarazzo - Stranger Things

Joseph Morgan - The Originals

Matthew Daddario- Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress)

Eliza Taylor- The 100

Emeraude Toubia - Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Katherine McNamara – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Lana Parrilla- Once Upon a Time

Millie Bobby Brown- Stranger Things

Rose McIver – iZombie

Choice Action TV Show (#ChoiceActionTVShow)

Arrow

Gotham

Lethal Weapon

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Supergirl

The Flash

Choice Action TV Actor (#ChoiceActionTVActor)

Chris Wood- Supergirl

Damon Wayans - Lethal Weapon

David Mazouz - Gotham

Grant Gustin-The Flash

Lucas Till- MacGyver

Stephen Amell- Arrow

Choice Action TV Actress (#ChoiceActionTVActress)

Caity Lotz - Legends of Tomorrow

Candice Patton- The Flash

Chloe Bennet - Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D

Danielle Panabaker - The Flash

Emily Bett Rickards - Arrow

Melissa Benoist- Supergirl

Choice Comedy TV Show (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)

Black-ish

Fuller House

Jane the Virgin

Modern Family

The Big Bang Theory

The Good Place

Choice Comedy TV Actor (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)

Andy Samberg - Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Anthony Anderson- Black-ish

Elias Harper - Fuller House

Hudson Yang- Fresh Off the Boat

Jaime Camil - Jane the Virgin

Rico Rodriguez - Modern Family

Choice Comedy TV Actress (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)

America Ferrera- Superstore

Candace Cameron Bure - Fuller House

Gina Rodriguez- Jane the Virgin

Kristen Bell – The Good Place

Sarah Hyland- Modern Family

Yara Shahidi - Black-ish, Grown-ish

Choice Animated TV Show (#ChoiceAnimatedTVShow)

Bob's Burgers

Family Guy

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir

Rick and Morty

Steven Universe

The Simpsons

Choice Reality TV Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Lip Sync Battle

MasterChef Junior

The Four: Battle For Stardom

The Voice

Total Divas

Choice Throwback TV Show (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)

Dawson's Creek

Friends

Gossip Girl

One Tree Hill

That 70s Show

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Choice TV Personality (#ChoiceTVPersonality)

Chrissy Teigen - Lip Sync Battle

Derek Hough - World of Dance

DJ Khaled - The Four:Battle for Stardom

Hailey Baldwin- Drop the Mic

Kelly Clarkson- The Voice

Megan Trainor - The Four: Battle for Stardom

MUSIC

Choice Male Artist (#ChoiceMaleArtist)

Bruno Mars

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Louis Tomlinson

Niall Horan

Shawn Mendes

Choice Female Artist (#ChoiceFemaleArtist)

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Demi Lovato

Dua Lipa

Taylor Swift

Choice Music Group (#ChoiceMusicGroup)

5 Seconds of Summer

Fifth Harmony

Florida Georgia Line

Maroon 5

Migos

Why Don't We

Choice Country Artist (#ChoiceCountryArtist)

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Choice Electronic/Dance Artist (#ChoiceElectronicDanceArtist)

Calvin Harris

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

Steve Aoki

The Chainsmokers

Zedd

Choice Latin Artist (#ChoiceLatinArtist)

Becky G

CNCO

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Luis Fonsi

Maluma

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist (#ChoiceRBHipHopArtist)

Cardi B

Childish Gambino

Drake

Khalid

Nicki Minaj

Post Malone

Choice Rock Artist (#ChoiceRockArtist)

Imagine Dragons

Panic! at the Disco

Paramore

Portugal. The Man

twenty one pilots

X AMBASSADORS

Choice Song: Female Artist (#ChoiceSongFemaleArtist)

Bad At Love - Halsey

Havana - Camila Cabello Feat. Young Thug

Look What You Made Me Do - Taylor Swift

New Rules - Dua Lipa

No Tears Left to Cry – Ariana Grande

Sorry Not Sorry - Demi Lovato

Choice Song: Male Artist (#ChoiceSongMaleArtist)

Attention - Charlie Puth

God's Plan - Drake

Love - Kendrick Lamar

Perfect – Ed Sheeran

Say Something - Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton

This Is America - Childish Gambino

Choice Song: Group (#ChoiceSongGroup)

Feel it Still - Portugal. The Man

Say Amen (Saturday Night) - Panic! At the Disco

Trust Fund Baby - Why Don't We

Wait – Maroon 5

Whatever It Takes – Imagine Dragons

Youngblood – 5 Seconds of Summer

Choice Collaboration (#ChoiceCollaboration)

End Game - Taylor Swift feat. Ed Sheeran & Future

Finesse (Remix) - Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B

Meant to Be – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Pray For Me - The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar

Rewrite The Stars - Zac Efron & Zendaya

The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

AND MORE!

Choice Comedian (#ChoiceComedian)

Ellen DeGeneres

James Corden

Jimmy Fallon

Kevin Hart

Lilly Singh

The Dolan Twins

Choice Male Athlete (#ChoiceMaleAthlete)

Adam Rippon

J.J. Watt

LeBron James

Red Gerard

Shaun White

Stephen Curry

Choice Female Athlete (#ChoiceFemaleAthlete)

Chloe Kim

Lindsey Vonn

Mikaela Shiffrin

Mirai Nagasu

Serena Williams

U.S. Olympic Women's Ice Hockey Team