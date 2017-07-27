Vote For Your Favorite Nominees!
“TEEN CHOICE 2018” TURNS UP THE HEAT WITH FIRST WAVE OF NOMINEES
Vote for Favorite Nominees at TeenChoice.com and on Twitter Through June 19
Celebration Airs LIVE from The Forum, Sunday, August 12, on FOX
TEEN CHOICETM 2018, the summer’s hottest LIVE show, is back with a brand-new wave of nominees.
“Avengers: Infinity War” leads the TEEN CHOICE 2018 film category with seven nominations, followed by “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “Black Panther” with six nods each. “The Greatest Showman,” “A Wrinkle in Time” and “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” earned five nominations each. Leading the television category with five nods each are “Riverdale” and “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments,” followed by “Stranger Things” and “The Flash,” with four nominations. Musical artists Cardi B, Drake, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift top the music category with three nominations each. Host(s), performers, presenters and additional nominees will be announced soon.
Voting is officially open as of 9:00 AM PT today through Tuesday, June 19, at 9:00 AM PT via TeenChoice.com and Twitter. Fans are allowed 10 votes per category, per day, per platform user ID, for their favorite TEEN CHOICE 2018 Wave One nominees. Vote via Twitter by tweeting a category hashtag (please see below) with the nominee’s name (either @nominee, or if the nominee does not have a Twitter account, use #nominee). You may only vote for one TEEN CHOICE 2018 nominee per Tweet.
For voting rules and more information, visit Rules and FAQs.
Celebrate this year’s top teen icons in television, music, film, sports, comedy and digital when the choicest, star-studded two-hour event airs LIVE from the Forum in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, Aug. 12 (8:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed) on FOX.
Following are “Wave One” categories and nominees for TEEN CHOICE 2018:
MOVIES
Choice Action Movie (#ChoiceActionMovie)
Choice Action Movie Actor (#ChoiceActionMovieActor)
Chris Evans - Avengers: Infinity War
Dylan O'Brien - Maze Runner: Death Cure
John Boyega – Pacific Rim Uprising
Tom Holland - Avengers: Infinity War
Robert Downey Jr. - Avengers: Infinity War
Choice Action Movie Actress (#ChoiceActionMovieActress)
Elizabeth Olsen - Avengers: Infinity War
Scarlett Johansson - Avengers: Infinity War
Zoe Saldana - Avengers: Infinity War
Choice Sci-Fi Movie (#ChoiceSciFiMovie)
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActor)
Chadwick Boseman -Black Panther
Chris Hemsworth -Thor: Ragnarok
Ryan Gosling - Blade Runner 2049
Tye Sheridan – Ready Player One
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActress)
Letitia Wright – Black Panther
Lupita Nyong'o - Black Panther
Olivia Cooke – Ready Player One
Tessa Thompson - Thor: Ragnarok
Choice Fantasy Movie (#ChoiceFantasyMovie)
Choice Fantasy Movie Actor (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActor)
John Boyega- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Mark Hamill - Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Oscar Isaac – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Choice Fantasy Movie Actress (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActress)
Carrie Fisher - Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Daisy Ridley- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Mindy Kaling – A Wrinkle in Time
Oprah Winfrey – A Wrinkle in Time
Reese Witherspoon – A Wrinkle in Time
Storm Reid – A Wrinkle in Time
Choice Drama Movie (#ChoiceDramaMovie)
Choice Drama Movie Actor (#ChoiceDramaMovieActor)
Hugh Jackman – The Greatest Showman
Leslie Odom Jr - Murder on the Orient Express
Patrick Schwarzenegger – Midnight Sun
Zac Efron – The Greatest Showman
Choice Drama Movie Actress (#ChoiceDramaMovieActress)
Daisy Ridley -Murder on the Orient Express
Zendaya - The Greatest Showman
Choice Comedy Movie (#ChoiceComedyMovie)
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Choice Comedy Movie Actor (#ChoiceComedyMovieActor)
Dwayne Johnson – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Kevin Hart – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Mark Wahlberg – Daddy’s Home 2
Choice Comedy Movie Actress (#ChoiceComedyMovieActress)
Anna Kendrick - Pitch Perfect 3
Hailee Steinfeld - Pitch Perfect 3
Karen Gillan - Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Rebel Wilson - Pitch Perfect 3
TELEVISION
Choice Drama TV Show (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)
Choice Drama TV Actor (#ChoiceDramaTVShowActor)
Freddie Highmore - The Good Doctor
Jesse Williams - Grey's Anatomy
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actress (#ChoiceDramaTVShowActress)
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow)
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor)
Dominic Sherwood - Shadowhunters:The Mortal Instruments
Finn Woldhard -Stranger Things
Gaten Matarazzo - Stranger Things
Matthew Daddario- Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress)
Emeraude Toubia - Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Katherine McNamara – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Lana Parrilla- Once Upon a Time
Millie Bobby Brown- Stranger Things
Choice Action TV Show (#ChoiceActionTVShow)
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Choice Action TV Actor (#ChoiceActionTVActor)
Choice Action TV Actress (#ChoiceActionTVActress)
Caity Lotz - Legends of Tomorrow
Chloe Bennet - Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D
Danielle Panabaker - The Flash
Choice Comedy TV Show (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)
Choice Comedy TV Actor (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)
Andy Samberg - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Hudson Yang- Fresh Off the Boat
Rico Rodriguez - Modern Family
Choice Comedy TV Actress (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)
Candace Cameron Bure - Fuller House
Gina Rodriguez- Jane the Virgin
Yara Shahidi - Black-ish, Grown-ish
Choice Animated TV Show (#ChoiceAnimatedTVShow)
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir
Choice Reality TV Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Choice Throwback TV Show (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)
Choice TV Personality (#ChoiceTVPersonality)
Chrissy Teigen - Lip Sync Battle
DJ Khaled - The Four:Battle for Stardom
Megan Trainor - The Four: Battle for Stardom
MUSIC
Choice Male Artist (#ChoiceMaleArtist)
Choice Female Artist (#ChoiceFemaleArtist)
Choice Music Group (#ChoiceMusicGroup)
Choice Country Artist (#ChoiceCountryArtist)
Choice Electronic/Dance Artist (#ChoiceElectronicDanceArtist)
Choice Latin Artist (#ChoiceLatinArtist)
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist (#ChoiceRBHipHopArtist)
Choice Rock Artist (#ChoiceRockArtist)
Choice Song: Female Artist (#ChoiceSongFemaleArtist)
Havana - Camila Cabello Feat. Young Thug
Look What You Made Me Do - Taylor Swift
No Tears Left to Cry – Ariana Grande
Choice Song: Male Artist (#ChoiceSongMaleArtist)
Say Something - Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton
This Is America - Childish Gambino
Choice Song: Group (#ChoiceSongGroup)
Feel it Still - Portugal. The Man
Say Amen (Saturday Night) - Panic! At the Disco
Trust Fund Baby - Why Don't We
Whatever It Takes – Imagine Dragons
Youngblood – 5 Seconds of Summer
Choice Collaboration (#ChoiceCollaboration)
End Game - Taylor Swift feat. Ed Sheeran & Future
Finesse (Remix) - Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B
Meant to Be – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
Pray For Me - The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar
Rewrite The Stars - Zac Efron & Zendaya
The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
AND MORE!
Choice Comedian (#ChoiceComedian)
Choice Male Athlete (#ChoiceMaleAthlete)
Choice Female Athlete (#ChoiceFemaleAthlete)