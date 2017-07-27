Choose Your Teen Choice 2018 Nominees!
THE NOMINATION PERIOD IS NOW CLOSED!
Don't miss Teen Choice 2018 on Sunday, August 12 at 8/7c LIVE on FOX! Nominations close Sunday, May 20 at 9:00 PM PST.
Must be at least 13 in order to nominate.
Your tweets could help us determine the nominees!
MOVIES
Choice Movie: Action - #ChoiceActionMovie
Choice Movie Actor: Action - #ChoiceActionMovieActor
Choice Movie Actress: Action - #ChoiceActionMovieActress
Choice Movie: Sci-Fi - #ChoiceSciFiMovie
Choice Movie Actor: Sci-Fi - #ChoiceSciFiMovieActor
Choice Movie Actress: Sci-Fi - #ChoiceSciFiMovieActress
Choice Movie: Fantasy - #ChoiceFantasyMovie
Choice Movie Actor: Fantasy - #ChoiceFantasyMovieActor
Choice Movie Actress: Fantasy - #ChoiceFantasyMovieActress
Choice Movie: Drama - #ChoiceDramaMovie
Choice Movie Actor: Drama - #ChoiceDramaMovieActor
Choice Movie Actress: Drama - #ChoiceDramaMovieActress
Choice Movie: Comedy - #ChoiceComedyMovie
Choice Movie Actor: Comedy - #ChoiceComedyMovieActor
Choice Movie Actress: Comedy - #ChoiceComedyMovieActress
TELEVISION
Choice TV Show: Drama - #ChoiceDramaTVShow
Choice TV Actor: Drama - #ChoiceDramaTVActor
Choice TV Actress: Drama - #ChoiceDramaTVActress
Choice TV Show: Sci-Fi/Fantasy - #ChoiceSciFiTVShow
Choice TV Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy - #ChoiceSciFiTVActor
Choice TV Actress: Sci-Fi/Fantasy - #ChoiceSciFiTVActress
Choice TV Show: Action - #ChoiceActionTVShow
Choice TV Actor: Action - #ChoiceActionTVActor
Choice TV Actress: Action - #ChoiceActionTVActress
Choice TV Show: Comedy - #ChoiceComedyTVShow
Choice TV Actor: Comedy - #ChoiceComedyTVActor
Choice TV Actress: Comedy - #ChoiceComedyTVActress
Choice TV: Animated Show - #ChoiceAnimatedTVShow
Choice TV: Reality Show - #ChoiceRealityTVShow
Choice TV: Throwback Show - #ChoiceThrowbackTVShow
Choice TV Personality - #ChoiceTVPersonality
MOVIES AND TELEVISION
Choice Movie Villain - #ChoiceMovieVillain
Choice Breakout Movie Star - #ChoiceBreakoutMovieStar
Choice Movie Ship - #ChoiceMovieShip
Choice TV Villain - #ChoiceTVVillain
Choice Breakout TV Star - #ChoiceBreakoutTVStar
Choice Breakout TV Show - #ChoiceBreakoutTVShow
Choice TV Ship - #ChoiceTVShip
Choice Scene Stealer - #ChoiceSceneStealer
Choice Hissy Fit - #ChoiceHissyFit
Choice Liplock - #ChoiceLiplock
MUSIC
Choice Female Artist - #ChoiceFemaleArtist
Choice Male Artist - #ChoiceMaleArtist
Choice Music Group - #ChoiceMusicGroup
Choice Country Artist - #ChoiceCountryArtist
Choice Electronic/Dance Artist - #ChoiceElectronicDanceArtist
Choice Latin Artist - #ChoiceLatinArtist
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist - #ChoiceRBHipHopArtist
Choice Rock Artist - #ChoiceRockArtist
Choice Song: Female Artist - #ChoiceSongFemaleArtist
Choice Song: Male Artist - #ChoiceSongMaleArtist
Choice Song: Group - #ChoiceSongGroup
Choice Collaboration - #ChoiceCollaboration
Choice Pop Song - #ChoicePopSong
Choice Country Song - #ChoiceCountrySong
Choice Electronic/Dance Song - #ChoiceElectronicDanceSong
Choice Latin Song - #ChoiceLatinSong
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song - #ChoiceRBHipHopSong
Choice Rock Song - #ChoiceRockSong
Choice Breakout Artist - #ChoiceBreakoutArtist
Choice Next Big Thing - #ChoiceNextBigThing
Choice International Artist - #ChoiceInternationalArtist
SUMMER
Choice Summer Movie - #ChoiceSummerMovie
Choice Summer Movie Actor - #ChoiceSummerMovieActor
Choice Summer Movie Actress - #ChoiceSummerMovieActress
Choice Summer TV Show - #ChoiceSummerTVShow
Choice Summer TV Actor - #ChoiceSummerTVActor
Choice Summer TV Actress - #ChoiceSummerTVActress
Choice Summer Song - #ChoiceSummerSong
Choice Summer Female Artist - #ChoiceSummerFemaleArtist
Choice Summer Male Artist - #ChoiceSummerMaleArtist
Choice Summer Group - #ChoiceSummerGroup
Choice Summer Tour - #ChoiceSummerTour
DIGITAL
Choice Web Star: Female - #ChoiceFemaleWebStar
Choice Web Star: Male - #ChoiceMaleWebStar
Choice Web Star: Comedy - #ChoiceComedyWebStar
Choice Web Star: Music - #ChoiceMusicWebStar
Choice Web Star: Fashion/Beauty - #ChoiceBeautyWebStar
Choice Gamer - #ChoiceGamer
Choice Twit - #ChoiceTwit
Choice Instagrammer - #ChoiceInstagrammer
Choice Snapchatter - #ChoiceSnapchatter
Choice YouTuber - #ChoiceYouTuber
Choice Muser - #ChoiceMuser
MORE
Choice Comedian - #ChoiceComedian
Choice Female Athlete - #ChoiceFemaleAthlete
Choice Male Athlete - #ChoiceMaleAthlete
Choice Style Icon - #ChoiceStyleIcon
Choice Female Hottie - #ChoiceFemaleHottie
Choice Male Hottie - #ChoiceMaleHottie
Choice Changemaker #ChoiceChangemaker
Choice Video Game - #ChoiceVideoGame
Choice Fandom - #ChoiceFandom
Choice Model - #ChoiceModel
Choice Dancer - #ChoiceDancer