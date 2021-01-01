Tom Schwartz is a reality television personality, restauranteur and actor, best known from hit cable reality series Vanderpump Rules.

Schwartz moved to Los Angeles in 2009 to pursue a career in modeling and acting. He initially worked as a bartender at Lisa Vanderpump's restaurants, including SUR and Pump, before becoming a regular cast member on Vanderpump Rules in 2013.

Schwartz quickly became a fan favorite on the show due to his charming personality, sense of humor and laid-back attitude. He has been a main cast member on Vanderpump Rules for all 10 seasons, and also has appeared on other reality shows, including Celebrity Family Feud, Watch What Happens Live and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Schwartz is a partner with Lisa Vanderpump in TomTom, a cocktail bar, which opened in West Hollywood in 2018. And has since become a popular celebrity hangout spot.

His latest business venture is his new bar/restaurant Schwartz and Sandy’s, a neighborhood cocktail lounge, which opened in Franklin Village in November 2022.

Outside of his entertainment career, Schwartz is an animal lover and advocates for animal rights.