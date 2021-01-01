Richard Sherman was born and raised in Compton, CA, to a hard-working family adamant on studying and learning. His parents taught him, along with his older brother and his younger sister, at an early age, that nothing beats hard work and consistent learning. At Dominguez High School, Sherman played football as a wide receiver, cornerback, punt/kick returner and ran track, but his proudest achievement was graduating with a 4.2 GPA. After receiving numerous offers to the nation’s top programs, Sherman committed to Stanford University, becoming the first student in 20 years qualified to attend Stanford on both academic and athletic merits.

While at Stanford, he played receiver for the first three years of his collegiate career. Sherman played only four games his junior year due to a season-ending knee injury and was granted a medical redshirt. As a receiver, he caught 84 passes for a total of 1,340 yards and 7 touchdowns.

The spring after his junior year, Sherman made the switch to defense, where he found the position that would make him an All-Pro. During his two years on the defensive side of the ball, he racked up a total of 113 tackles, 23 pass break-ups and 6 interceptions. In 2011, Sherman entered the NFL Draft and was selected in the 5th round, 154th overall, by the Seattle Seahawks.

Sherman hauled in 4 interceptions, 17 pass break-ups and 53 total tackles in his rookie campaign with the Seattle Seahawks, earning him a spot on the 2011 All-Rookie team. Since coming into the league, Sherman has been named to five Pro Bowl rosters and five All-Pro teams and has 40 career interceptions. In 2013, Richard Sherman and the Seahawks won their first Super Bowl, blowing out the Denver Broncos 43-8. Winning the Super Bowl capped off an amazing season for Sherman, in which he led the NFL in interceptions (8), recorded 17 pass break-ups, and returned 1 interception for a touchdown. He finished the year as a 1st Team All-Pro cornerback, Pro Bowler, and most importantly, Super Bowl Champion. Sherman signed with the San Francisco 49ers in 2018 and moved back to the Bay Area. Uncle Sherm captained one of the best defenses in the NFL and helped the 49ers get back to the Super Bowl this in 2020. He capped off a remarkable 2020 season with 5 interceptions and received All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors. Richard is now an analyst with Amazon’s Thursday Night Football.