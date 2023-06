Ronda Rousey is a UFC Hall of Famer, the first U.S. woman to medal in Olympic Judo, and the first woman to headline WrestleMania.

She’s appeared in the Fast & Furious franchise, The Expendables, the Entourage movie, 911 on FOX, and many more.

Rousey is the most-followed female athlete on social media, with more than 38 million loyal fans across her channels.