Tinashe is one of music’s most compelling artists, fusing innovative sounds from R&B, pop and hip-hop that has generated a global cross-genre fanbase of more than nine million social media followers. Tinashe has headlined two world tours and accrued more than 2.9 billion global streams all-time, with more than 1.8 billion global track downloads all-time. Her first album, Aquarius, came out in 2014 and debuted in the Top 20 on the Billboard 200. She has since released four more studio albums, as well as several mixtapes and numerous hit singles. Tinashe’s list of music collaborators is extensive, including Britney Spears, A$AP Rocky, Usher, Charli XCX, Chance the Rapper, Travis Scott, Dev Hynes and Calvin Harris. Aside from music, Tinashe also has delved into acting. In 2019, Tinashe performed the lead role of “Mimi Marquez” in the FOX television special Rent: LIVE. Tinashe is represented by Roc Nation, UTA and imPRint.