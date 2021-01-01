Porsha Williams is a television host and media personality, entrepreneur, philanthropist, actress and best-selling author. A true “cornbread-fed Georgia Peach,” Williams was born into a historic Atlanta family as the granddaughter of Civil Rights leader Rev. Hosea Williams, and remains heavily involved in his charities, Hosea Helps and Hosea Feed The Hungry. She also is vigilant with her other charitable endeavors and is an active ambassador for the ongoing social justice movement. Williams is the proud mother to her daughter, Pilar McKinley.

Her national bestselling debut book and memoir, The Pursuit of Porsha by Hachette, details how the adversity she faced in her personal and public life led to her genuine happiness. Williams was a former cast member and star of hit reality show The Real Housewives of Atlanta,

as well a variety of highly-rated spin-offs, such as Porsha's Having a Babyand Season Three of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

Williams has starred and appeared in multiple scripted projects on major networks and on-stage. She co-starred alongside Vivica A. Fox and Columbus Short in the nationwide theatrical remake of Two Can Play That Game. She has made consistent guest appearances on premium cable series Insecure, FOX’s Star, cables series Steppin' Back to Love, and network series The New Celebrity Apprentice. On the big screen, she appeared in Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, and her fan-favorite voice can be heard as “Carlotta,” in the animated movie CarGo.

Williams is the founder of two highly successful, multi-million dollar businesses. Pampered By Porsha is an affordable yet luxurious sheet line that has drawn incredible support and feedback from customers nationwide. Go Naked Hair is a hair extension and wig company that is handpicked by Williams herself and provides luxurious options for all women.