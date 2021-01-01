Tallulah Willis is an entrepreneur and artist based in Los Angeles. Having grown up in the spotlight, Willis has been open about her personal mental health struggles, and uses her platform to advocate for awareness and self-care; her journey serving as inspiration for those facing their own challenges.

Her past endeavors have covered a wide variety of spaces, from investigations on cable reality series Catfish to designing clothing. Willis is very excited for the next chapter of projects that she’s been working on.