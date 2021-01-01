Ariel Winter is best known for her performance as the witty and sardonic "Alex Dunphy" on critically acclaimed and Emmy-winning megahit series Modern Family, throughout its 11-season run, starring alongside Ed O’Neill, Sofia Vergara, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Rico Rodriguez and Nolan Gould. Other notable credits include The Last Movie Star, opposite Burt Reynolds and Chevy Chase, Duress with Martin Donovan, and the Wachowski Sisters-directed feature Speed Racer. Winter also has lent her voice to popular characters in animated features, including “Smurf Lily” in Smurfs: The Lost Village; the title role in cable kids series Sofia The First; and “Penny Peterson” in Mr. Peabody & Sherman. Her credits as a producer include Boys, a dramatic short that premiered at the L.A. Shorts International Film Festival in 2021, and the thriller film Don’t Log Off, directed by Brandon Baer and Garrett Baer. Winter began her career at the age of seven in director Shane Black’s cult hit Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, opposite Val Kilmer, Robert Downey Jr., and Michelle Monaghan.