Marshawn Terrell Lynch is a 12-season NFL legend and Cal Berkeley alum. The Oakland native played four Pro Bowls with the Seattle Seahawks and won Super Bowl XLVIII against the Denver Broncos in 2014. Lynch earned the nickname "Beast Mode" for his powerful running style and consistent ability to run over defenders and break tackles. He is considered by some analysts to be among the best running backs of all time.

Since retiring from football, he has transformed the “Beast Mode” nickname into a powerful and versatile brand. He was the first individual athlete to partner with Fanatics, when he started Beast Mode Apparel, a lifestyle and clothing brand. In 2017, he launched Beast Mobile, an innovative phone service aimed at helping customers earn credits to drive down their monthly cell phone bills. With a passion for boosting financial literacy among youth, he partnered with Shopify to create BEASTMODE-A-Business, a one-of-a-kind, entrepreneurial readiness program for Bay Area high school students. More recently, he launched Beast Mode Marketing, which helps maximize opportunities for young players on and off the field.

Lynch can most recently be seen starring in streaming comedy anthology series Murderville, and prior to that in the third season of premium cable series Westworld. He will next be seen starring in director Emma Seligman’s feature Bottoms, opposite Rachel Sennott.