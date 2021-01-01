Christopher Mintz-Plasse most recently had a starring role in the comedy feature Honor Society, which released in July 2022. He’s currently reprising his role in the next installment of the animated franchise Trolls. He was seen in a scene-stealing role in the film Promising Young Woman. Mintz-Plasse also can be heard in the animated feature How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, in which he reprised his role opposite Kit Harington, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill and Gerard Butler. Previously, he appeared on the network series The Great Indoors, opposite Joel McHale. He had a recurring role in streaming series Flaked, opposite Will Arnett; was a series lead on Friend Me; recurred on Dragons: Riders Of Berk; and has appeared on Party Down. His film credits include Kick-Ass 2, Smurfs 2, Movie 43, Pitch Perfect, Paranorman, Fright Night, Marmaduke, How To Train Your Dragon, Kick-Ass, Year One, Role Models, and Superbad. Mintz-Plasse appeared in Universal’s hit Neighbors and its sequel Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, opposite Ike Barinholtz, Seth Rogen, Zac Efron and Rose Byrne.