Natasha Leggero is an accomplished actress, writer and stand-up comedian.

Her first book The World Deserves My Children, a laugh-out-loud collection of insightful and razor-sharp essays on motherhood in our post-apocalyptic world, was published by Gallery Books in November 2022.

She was most recently seen hosting the popular cable competition cooking show Rat In The Kitchen, alongside celebrity chef Ludo Lefebvre. She currently hosts The Endless Honeymoon podcast with her husband and fellow comedian Moshe Kasher.

Leggero is in development on the single-camera comedy Buffalo Tens at FOX that she will write, executive produce and star in alongside fellow comedian Riki Lindhome. She will next be seen on the big screen in MarVista Entertainment and Paper Kite’s First Time Female Director,alongside Chelsea Peretti.

A true force in the TV space, Leggero created, executive-produced, and starred in Another Period with Riki Lindhome. She was a popular character in the Emmy-nominated series Burning Love, had a recurring guest arc on Suburgatory, and has appeared on Broke, Modern Family, Key and Peele, Comedy Bang Bang, FOX’s Mulaney, and Showtime’s Dice, opposite Andrew Dice Clay. Leggero also is popular in the adult animation genre, having voiced main characters in several sitcoms, including Ugly Americans, Brickleberry, and most recently, Hoops. On the film side, Leggero can be seen in comedy smashes such as Neighbors, Let’s Be Cops and The Do-Over.

Leggero also is well-known for her iconic performances on Comedy Central Roasts. Following her breakout appearance on the Comedy Central Roast of James Franco, Leggero quickly became known for her biting and quick-witted insult humor. She was later invited back to participate in the Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber, in which she was lauded as a standout roaster.

Additionally, Leggero is an extremely talented touring comedian, having headlined across the country on various tours and festivals with her observational and largely satirical material. In 2018, she and Moshe Kasher embarked on The Honeymoon Tour and released The Honeymoon Stand Up Special, following the success of the tour.