William Shatner has cultivated a career spanning more than 70 years, as an award-winning actor, director, producer, writer, recording artist and horseman. He is one of Hollywood’s most recognizable figures and a major philanthropist.

His accomplishments in television, film and stage would take a great deal of time and more space than allotted here.

In 1966, Shatner originated the role of “Captain James T. Kirk” in the television series Star Trek. The series spawned a feature film franchise where Shatner returned as “Captain Kirk” in seven of the Star Trek movies, one of which he directed.

Shatner played the title role in the hit television series T.J. Hooker before hosting television’s first reality-based series, Rescue 911.

He won Emmys and his first Golden Globe for his portrayal of eccentric lawyer “Denny Crane” on both The Practice and Boston Legal. He received four more Emmy nominations, as well as other Golden Globe and SAG Award nods.

Mr. Shatner currently is the host and executive producer of cable series The UnXplained. From the producers of Ancient Aliens and The Curse of Oak Island, the one-hour, non-fiction series explores the world’s most fascinating, strange and inexplicable mysteries.

His love of music inspired him to record the critically acclaimed album Has Been. The Milwaukee Ballet performed “Common People,” a dance presentation set to several numbers from the record; the event and its preparations are featured in the documentary Gonzo Ballet, which played to sold out houses at film festivals worldwide.

In September 2021, Shatner released the autobiographical album titled “Bill” with tracks featuring Joe Jonas, Brad Paisley and Joe Walsh to name a few. In October 2020, “The Blues” album quickly reached number one on Billboard’s Blues chart. Shatner previously released the country music album Why Not Me in August 2018 with Jeff Cook and Heartland Records. Quickly following that, Shatner experienced much success with Shatner Clause, a holiday album released in October 2018, which peaked at number two on the Billboard chart.

Off the screen and broadcast waves, Shatner has authored nearly 30 best-sellers in both the fiction and non-fiction genres. His autobiography, Up Till Now, was a New York Times best-seller and was followed by Shatner Rules, which was released in October 2011. Shatner’s book Leonard: My Fifty-Year Friendship with a Remarkable Man was released in February 2016, appearing on the NY Times Best Seller list. Mr. Shatner released Live Long And…What I Might Have Learned Along the Way in September 2018 and, in October 2022, released Boldly Go, a fascinating and timely collection of essays in which Mr. Shatner reflects on key events from his 90 years of life.

In April 2011, Shatner launched his hugely popular one-man show, Shatner’s World, on Broadway. He toured in Australia and New Zealand, followed by tours in Canada and more than 50 cities in the United States.

Shatner has been successful in another area — horse breeding. A longtime dedicated breeder of American Quarter horses, he has had enormous success with the American Saddlebred, developing and riding world champions and has won numerous world championships in several equine events. His passions for horses and philanthropy were united when he started the Hollywood Charity Horse Show, which benefits Los Angeles-based children’s charities.

Shatner continues to act, write, produce and direct while still making time to work with charities and further his passion in equestrian sports.