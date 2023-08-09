Home
Sports
Local
News
Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
Snake Oil
Wednesdays | 9/8c
Celebrities Rob Riggle and Michelle Williams serve as guest advisers.
Season 1 (1 Episode) • Drama • TV-14
Start Watching S1 E1
Watchlist
Season 1
NEW
S1 E1 Rob Riggle and Michelle Williams
Celebrities Rob Riggle and Michelle Williams serve as guest advisers.
Aired 9-28-23 • TV-PG
Clips & Extras
0:53
Soap Faces
Want to give a memorable gift? Soap Faces is the perfect choice! Soap Faces are high quality, organic bars of soap that look exactly like you!
Aired 9-27-23 • TV-14
0:56
Smith'I
Keep your tie spotless clean with Smith'I The Protector. A plastic garment used to prevent any stains or spots from ruining your tie!
Aired 9-27-23 • TV-14
0:56
Scrubbies the Blowfish
Make cleaning easier with Scrubbies the Blowfish! The adorable automatic cleaning device for your toilet.
Aired 9-27-23 • TV-14
1:17
North Meets South
Thousands a day are finding their polar opposite on North Meets South to meet their perfect partner!
Aired 9-27-23 • TV-14
1:00
My Pampered Feet Towel
Want picture perfect feet? Look no further than My Pampered Feet Towel! Is it real or is it snake oil?
Aired 9-27-23 • TV-14
0:50
Irresistible Wax
Love the smell and look of food? Look no further than Irresistible Wax! Is it real or is it snake oil?
Aired 9-27-23 • TV-14
0:45
The Deer Slayer Whiskey
Introducing The Deer Slayer Whiskey! Venison Flavored Whiskey from New Hampshire.
Aired 9-27-23 • TV-14
0:57
Baby Trinket Bracelet
Trinket the fairy is here to help you create magical trinkets out of your baby's first teeth & hair!
Aired 9-27-23 • TV-14
1:14
Snake Oil Defined with David Spade
David Spade reveals the origin of snake oil while taking a peek inside his new game show series.
Aired 9-25-23 • TV-14
1:30
Snake Oil First Look
An exclusive sneak peek at the new game show Snake Oil, hosted by David Spade.
Aired 9-8-23 • TV-14
1:00
Snake Oil Trailer
Contestants are pitched unique products by convincing entrepreneurs – some of whom are showcasing real business ventures, while the others are “Snake Oil Salesmen,” whose products are fake.
Aired 9-8-23 • TV-14
Links
Explore Georgia
Georgia Film Works
Meet the Cast
See All
David Spade
David Spade
FOX
Entertainment
Snake Oil
Season 1