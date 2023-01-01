Snake Oil
Trinket the fairy is here to help you create magical trinkets out of your baby's first teeth & hair!

Published 09-27-23 • 1m

Introducing The Deer Slayer Whiskey! Venison Flavored Whiskey from New Hampshire.

Published 09-27-23 • 1m

Love the smell and look of food? Look no further than Irresistible Wax! Is it real or is it snake oil?

Published 09-27-23 • 1m

Want picture perfect feet? Look no further than My Pampered Feet Towel! Is it real or is it snake oil?

Published 09-27-23 • 1m

Thousands a day are finding their polar opposite on North Meets South to meet their perfect partner!

Published 09-27-23 • 1m

Make cleaning easier with Scrubbies the Blowfish! The adorable automatic cleaning device for your toilet.

Published 09-27-23 • 1m

Keep your tie spotless clean with Smith'I The Protector. A plastic garment used to prevent any stains or spots from ruining your tie!

Published 09-27-23 • 1m

Want to give a memorable gift? Soap Faces is the perfect choice! Soap Faces are high quality, organic bars of soap that look exactly like you!

Published 09-27-23 • 1m

