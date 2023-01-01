Infomercials
- Infomercials
- Clips & Extras
Trinket the fairy is here to help you create magical trinkets out of your baby's first teeth & hair!
Introducing The Deer Slayer Whiskey! Venison Flavored Whiskey from New Hampshire.
Love the smell and look of food? Look no further than Irresistible Wax! Is it real or is it snake oil?
Want picture perfect feet? Look no further than My Pampered Feet Towel! Is it real or is it snake oil?
Thousands a day are finding their polar opposite on North Meets South to meet their perfect partner!
Make cleaning easier with Scrubbies the Blowfish! The adorable automatic cleaning device for your toilet.
Keep your tie spotless clean with Smith'I The Protector. A plastic garment used to prevent any stains or spots from ruining your tie!
Want to give a memorable gift? Soap Faces is the perfect choice! Soap Faces are high quality, organic bars of soap that look exactly like you!