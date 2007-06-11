Season 4
S4 E2 The Priory
The Priory, a 100-seater carvery in Haywards Heath, Sussex owned by ex IT consultant Scott. The former chapel of a nineteenth-century convent, the restaurant is in a spectacularly beautiful location and offers bargain roast dinners from a carvery that's been running for twenty years.
S4 E3 Piccolo Treato
The venue for tonight's second programme is Piccolo Teatro, a bijou vegetarian restaurant in Paris run by feisty Scot Rachel. A former waitress at the restaurant, Rachel bought it three years ago and now, along with best friend Stephanie, she's trying to convert the carnivorous French.
S4 E4 Curry Lounge
The venue for tonight's penultimate programme is The Curry Lounge in Nottingham, the city with more restaurants per square mile than any other in Britain. This 120-seater Indian restaurant has been run since January by ex sales director Raz who's new to the business - and it shows.