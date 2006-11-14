Season 3
- Season 6
- Season 5
- Season 4
- Season 3
- Season 2
- Season 1
- Season 6
- Season 5
- Season 4
- Season 3
- Season 2
- Season 1
S3 E1 La Parra De Burrian
Gordon takes on a nightmare restaurant abroad. La Parra de Burriana is an ex-pat restaurant in Nerja on Spain's Costa del Sol. Nestling among the cafes lining the seafront offering all-day English breakfast and chips, La Parra is the brainchild of twenty-six-year-old ex-nightclub manager Laurence.
S3 E2 The Fenwick Arms
Gordon tackles a pub for the first time, getting to grips with The Fenwick Arms in rural Lancashire. The pub is run by landlord BRIAN who, after thirty years in the business and a quadruple heart-bypass, still puts in 120 hours a week and insists on laying down the law in the kitchen.