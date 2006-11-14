Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares seriesDetail

Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares S6 E1 La Parra De Burrian 2006-11-14Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares

foxfoodAired 11/14/06
Gordon takes on a nightmare restaurant abroad. La Parra de Burriana is an ex-pat restaurant in Nerja on Spain's Costa del Sol. Nestling among the cafes lining the seafront offering all-day English breakfast and chips, La Pa...
Seasons 6 (36 Episodes) • Reality, Cooking

How to watch on FOX NOW?

Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
How To Watch
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
  1. FOX
  2. Entertainment
  3. Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares
  4. Season 1