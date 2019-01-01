PARADISE HOTEL follows a group of singles who are given the opportunity of a lifetime – to check in to an exclusive tropical resort – and check out with big money. Immersed in a gorgeous setting, these strangers will be surrounded by sun, fun and romance – all cloaked in a wild competition. This paradise won’t last forever...it will take strategy to remain there. Each week, these singles will vote off one of their fellow residents to make room for a new guest. In a new twist, viewers can play along at home, using social media to try and influence what happens on screen, including helping to decide who stays and who goes.

Having first aired on FOX in 2003, PARADISE HOTEL then became an international hit, produced around the world in more than 18 countries.

PARADISE HOTEL is produced by Celia Taylor for Mentorn Media and SallyAnn Salsano’s 495 Productions. Salsano, Taylor and Becca Walker serve as executive producers.