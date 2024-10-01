Next Level Chef

Next Level Chef S3 E1 Auditions - Social Media 2024-01-29Next Level Chef

foxNew Season Premiere Sunday, January 28
Eight social media stars battle it out on three kitchen levels for a chance at the grand...
Seasons 3 (1 Episode) • Reality and Game Show • TV-14
Watchlist

Links

About the Show

About the Show

Chefs Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha...

Meet the Cast

See All
Gordon Ramsay
Nyesha Arrington
Richard Blais
  1. FOX
  2. Entertainment
  3. Next Level Chef
  4. Season 3