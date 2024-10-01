Home
Sports
Local
News
Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
Next Level Chef
New Season Premiere Sunday, January 28
Eight social media stars battle it out on three kitchen levels for a chance at the grand...
More
Seasons 3 (1 Episode) • Reality and Game Show • TV-14
Start Watching
Watchlist
Season 3
NEW
S3 E1 Auditions Social Media
Eight social media stars battle it out on three kitchen levels for a chance at the grand prize.
Aired 1-29-24 • TV-14
Clips & Extras
2:11
Next Level Chef Season 3 First Look
Gordon Ramsay Richard Blais and Nyesha Arrington return with a new batch of chefs ready to take their cooking to the next level.
Aired 1-10-24 • TV-14
Links
About the Show
About the Show
Chefs Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha...
Meet the Cast
See All
Gordon Ramsay
Nyesha Arrington
Richard Blais
Gordon Ramsay
Nyesha Arrington
Richard Blais
FOX
Entertainment
Next Level Chef
Season 3