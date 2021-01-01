Gordon Ramsay is back with a brand-new original format in NEXT LEVEL CHEF, coming to FOX, it was announced today by Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, FOX Entertainment. Produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment and Studio Ramsay, NEXT LEVEL CHEF is the next evolution in cooking competitions, as Ramsay has designed a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet, set on an iconic stage like you’ve never seen. Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients will match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of great chefs is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst!

With a level playing field, Ramsay has opened up the competition and scoured the country for the very best line cooks, home chefs, social media stars, food truck owners and everything in between, all competing against one another with the goal of finding the food world’s newest superstar!

Joined by two elite names in the food world, chefs Nyesha Arrington and Gino D'Acampo, Ramsay and his co-mentors will leave no stone unturned, as they each recruit a group of the talented chefs, and take them under their wings. Ramsay and his friends will attempt to bring out the very best in their cooks, as they all try to find “the one.”

“NEXT LEVEL CHEF is a unique format that could only come from the delightfully brilliant culinary mind of Gordon Ramsay,” said Wade. “We couldn’t be happier to bring Gordon, Nyesha and Gino competing together on what is a new and innovative way into a cooking competition series.”

“This is the next evolution in cooking competitions,” said Gordon Ramsay. “It’s big and it’s bold, and I can’t wait for people to see it!”

Although he now sits unrivaled at the top of the culinary world, Ramsay started at the bottom, washing dishes in a local takeout restaurant. He firmly believes that as long as a chef has the drive, talent and perseverance, he or she can make that climb to the top. Creativity, consistency and cunning are the recipe for success to make it to the NEXT LEVEL, as the competitors adapt to the challenges waiting for them. Only one can walk away with a life-changing $250,000 grand prize, and become a NEXT LEVEL CHEF!

NEXT LEVEL CHEF was developed by the Studio Ramsay team led by Creative Director of Development Fernando De Jesus, and is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment and Studio Ramsay. Gordon Ramsay, Lisa Edwards and Matt Cahoon serve as executive producers.

About Gordon Ramsay & Studio Ramsay

Renowned for highly successful and award-winning original programming, Emmy Award-nominated Ramsay produces TV shows on both sides of the Atlantic seen by audiences worldwide in more than 200 territories, and is the only talent on air in the U.S. with four prime-time national network shows. He hosts and executive-produces HELL’S KITCHEN, MASTERCHEF, MASTERCHEF JUNIOR and GORDON RAMSAY’S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK, in addition to yearly specials, including 2021’s GORDON RAMSAY’S AMERICAN ROAD TRIP.

His multi-media production company, Studio Ramsay, is behind several hit shows in both the U.S. and U.K., with a growing slate of new shows and development. Launched in 2016, Studio Ramsay was created to develop unscripted, digital and scripted programming, focusing on new formats and innovative programming, as well as fostering new talent. Studio Ramsay is behind the highly successful FOX series GORDON RAMSAY’S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK, which was the highest-rated food show of 2019, and aired a successful two-hour “Save our Town” special in 2020. It’s also behind the cable series “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted,” on National Geographic, which airs in 172 countries and 43 languages worldwide, accompanied by a first-of-its-kind stand-alone “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted” digital and print magazine. In the U.K., Studio Ramsay is behind the new BBC1 format “Gordon Ramsay’s Bank Balance” which will air in winter. It also produces the BAFTA-nominated “Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip” for ITV, which recently aired a Christmas Special and is in production on Season Three. The second season of ROAD TRIP was adapted for the U.S. in 2021 for a FOX special as the successful GORDON RAMSAY’S AMERICAN ROAD TRIP. The Studio is also behind the ITV series THE SAVOY, a fixed rig of the prestigious London hotel. Studio Ramsay also has shows in various stages of production and development for the BBC, other top U.K. Broadcasters, as well as key U.S. cable outlets.

Studio Ramsay was behind the daytime cooking series “Culinary Genius,” which premiered on ITV in the U.K. and syndicated on FOX stations in the U.S.; the ITV series “Gordon on Cocaine”; and FOX’s “The F-Word Live With Gordon Ramsay.” The highly popular children’s series “Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch,” starring Tilly Ramsay for U.K. children’s channel CBBC, is also produced by Studio Ramsay.

Ramsay also executive-produced Bravo’s “Best New Restaurant” and Food Network’s competition series “Food Court Wars.” In the U.K., he’s produced “Gordon Ramsay Behind Bars” and “Gordon’s Great Escape” for Channel 4; food biography and nostalgia series “My Kitchen” for UKTV’s Good Food Channel; and two instructional cookery series, “Ultimate Home Cooking” and “Ultimate Cookery Course,” for Channel 4.

About Nyesha Arrington

Nyesha Arrington, named Zagat 30 under 30, and has been praised by the likes of legendary Chef Joel Robuchon, Chef Claude Le Tohic and Pulitzer Prize-winning critic Jonathan Gold. Chef/restaurateur, entrepreneur and TV personality/host, best known for competing on Season Nine of “Top Chef” and recently appearing on HBO Max’s “Selena + Chef,” and soon an episode of the upcoming new season of MASTERCHEF. Adding to her incredible resume, Arrington is the co-host of a restaurant and hospitality podcast called “Happy Mouth,” in which she discusses her unique insights on the industry.

About Gino D’Acampo

Born in Southern Italy, Gino D’Acampo was inspired by his grandfather to express his natural passion for cooking. After completing training at the Luigi De Medici catering college, he moved to London, England. D’Acampo’s career as a TV chef began after appearing on “Good Food Live.” He very quickly captured the nation’s attention and hearts through his regular appearances on “Ready, Steady, Cook” and “Saturday Kitchen,” as well as being crowned king of the jungle on the U.K. hit show “I’m a Celebrity - Get Me Out Of Here!.” He also has two primetime television shows in his home country for Discovery Italia. With cheeky wit and exceptional talent in the kitchen, D’Acampo regularly appears on ITV’s “This Morning,” as well as his own show, “Gino’s Italian Escape,” which launched in 2013 and has returned on screen every summer since. Each hit series is accompanied by a best-selling cookbook that takes readers on a journey, with the recipes in the book representing his unique Italian style of cooking and inimitable flair. In 2017, D’Acampo went head-to-head with Gordon Ramsay and Fred Sirieix to produce a festive menu for the emergency services. The special was so successful that the trio reunited for a second series, “Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Ultimate Roadtrip,” and then a third series, which saw them tour across America. More recently, D’Acampo has taken over as presenter on the much-loved hit TV show “Family Fortunes,” and therefore establishing himself as a primetime television presenter. D’Acampo also is one of the U.K.’s most successful restaurateurs, through his very own My Pasta Bar, My Restaurant and My Pizza & Prosecco Bar. He brings authentic Italian food to diners across his restaurants and is an owner of Bontà Italia, a leading distributor of Italian food. In 2019, he launched a hugely successful frozen Italian food range with Iceland supermarkets.

About FOX Alternative Entertainment

FOX Alternative Entertainment (FAE) is the in-house unscripted studio of FOX Entertainment. Formed in 2019 to oversee the production of television's #1 series, THE MASKED SINGER, FAE develops and produces alternative programming for both FOX Network and third-party platforms. In addition to THE MASKED SINGER, FAE currently produces THE MASKED DANCER, I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE, NAME THAT TUNE, CHERRIES WILD and, most recently, FOX’S NEW YEAR’S EVE TOAST & ROAST 2021. It also co-produces ULTIMATE TAG. FAE nurtures new voices in the unscripted arena, while building its portfolio by creating and identifying new formats to produce and distribute in the U.S. and globally.